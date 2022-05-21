Kylian Mbappe celebrates new PSG deal with stunning hat-trick - in pictures

Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain minutes after announcing he was snubbing Real Madrid to stay in France.

"I am very happy to stay in France, in Paris, in my city," Mbappe told supporters at the Parc des Princes before PSG beat Metz 5-0 in their final Ligue 1 match of the season.

Standing next to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Mbappe said: "I hope I'm going to be able to continue to do what I like most - winning football matches and trophies with all of you."

Mbappe marked his announcement by scoring a hat-trick to take his total of league goals for the season to 28, making him Ligue 1's leading scorer for a fourth consecutive season.

Mbappe's decision ends months of speculation surrounding the hottest property in world football.

Real had pursued Mbappe for months and had reportedly agreed a deal with him for a switch to Spain which would have included a signing-on fee of 150 million euros ($158m).

Mbappe had made no secret of his desire to play one day for Real, who will face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris next weekend after securing a 35th Spanish title.

Kylian Mbappé prolonge son contrat jusqu'en 2025



🔴🔵 #KylianCestParis — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 21, 2022

But PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title for a record-equalling tenth time but angered their hardcore supporters with their limp exit to Real in the last 16 of the Champions League, have battled to hold on to their biggest asset.

The president of Spain's La Liga, Javier Tebas, complained bitterly on Saturday that the financial resources of PSG's Qatari owners had proved decisive in persuading Mbappe to stay in France.

"What PSG is doing by renewing Mbappe with large sums of money … after posting losses of 700 million euros in recent seasons and having a wage bill of over 600 million euros, is an INSULT to football," Tebas tweeted.

La Liga announced in a statement it was launching an official complaint about PSG's actions "to UEFA, the French administrative and fiscal authorities and the appropriate decision-making bodies of the European Union".

Mbappe will now line up next season alongside Neymar and probably Lionel Messi to help PSG in their protracted quest to land the Champions League, the title that has so far eluded them.