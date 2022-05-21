Look at them now! Man United and Liverpool legends meet at Old Trafford - in pictures

The veteran stars were raising money for charity - but it was another bad day for United

Dominic Hart
May 21, 2022
They may have aged a few years and some added a few kilos, but former Manchester United and Liverpool stars enjoyed meeting again in a charity match at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Dimitar Berbatov, Andy Cole, Patrice Evra and Dirk Kuyt were among the veterans on show with the two teams captained by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

The match was good natured - unlike in their real playing days - and raised around £1.3 million ($1.62m) for good causes.

The result? Another bad day in a woeful season for United, as they were beaten 3-1.

Updated: May 21, 2022, 5:41 PM
FootballLiverpoolManchester United
