Heavy security in Paris as French capital prepares for Champions League final

Security personnel were stationed across Paris as the French capital geared up for the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Saturday.

Read more Ancelotti v Klopp: clash of great managers in Champions League final

Around 7,000 police will be on duty during the final where as many as 40,000 ticketless Liverpool supporters are expected.

The title clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid was originally set to be played in St. Petersburg but Uefa awarded the match to the French capital after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Only around 20,000 supporters each from Liverpool and Real will be allowed to watch the match at the Stade de France.

Authorities have prepared a vast fan zone for up to 45,000 Liverpool supporters along the Cours de Vincennes 10 kilometres from the stadium.

A second fan park in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis where the Stade de France is located is reserved for Real Madrid supporters with tickets ahead of the game.

History will be on Real's side when they enter the Stade de France tonight. The Los Blancos were too strong when the sides meet in the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv, winning 3-1, but Klopp's men bounced back to become European champions a year later and are now in their third final under the German.

Expand Autoplay Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, right, and Roberto Firmino during a training session at the Stade de France on Friday, May 27, 2022, ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris. AP

Liverpool will join AC Milan as the second most successful club in European Cup history with seven titles if they lift the title.

Real are well out in front as the kings of Europe with 13 titles.

Meanwhile, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has a good chance of being fit for the final. The playmaker appeared a major doubt after being forced out of Sunday's final Premier League game against Wolves at half-time with an Achilles injury.

Also, midfielder Fabinho and defender Joe Gomez - who both had fitness issues - were both involved in training.

Midfielder Luka Modric said Real Madrid are confident going into the Champions League final but added there are no firm favourites.

Real are playing in their fifth Champions League final since 2014. Having won their last seven since 1998, the Spanish side are chasing a record-extending 14th crown.

"We have certain experience in this competition. Some of the players have played four times in the final of the Champions League. Now we are lucky to be in the fifth one. We need to try to be normal like all season," Modric told BT Sport.

"There is no favourite in the final. Liverpool is a great team, they are having a great season, they won two cups, they fought for the league until the end... There is no favourite but we have a lot of confidence."