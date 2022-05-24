Diaz, Ronaldo, Lukaku: best and worst buys of 2021/22 Premier League season - in pictures

The Premier League season reached its thrilling finale on Sunday with Manchester City crowned champions once again.

As usual for the English top-flight, it has been a busy campaign in the transfer market with some superstar names returning to the UK for a second spell at former clubs.

Last summer, Romelu Lukaku moved back to Chelsea having signed for Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winners in a club-record £97.5 million ($134.7m) move from Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Veteran striker Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to Manchester United, rejoining the club he had left to join Real Madrid for a then world record fee of £80m in 2009.

Another big-money transfer to United saw winger Jadon Sancho leave Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in a £73m deal to become – at the time – the second most expensive English player of all time, behind only his new teammate Harry Maguire.

Liverpool, who finished only a point behind City in the table and could finish the season having won three cup competitions, also made some big transfer moves.

Defender Ibrahima Konate moved to Merseyside last summer for £36m from RB Leipzig, while Luis Diaz was a January arrival from Porto in a deal that potentially rise to £50m.

Of those arrivals mentioned above, some have been a roaring success, others … not so much.