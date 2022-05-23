Brentford vs Leeds player ratings: Raya 4, Canos 5; Harrison 7, Raphinha 9

Leeds seal Premier League survival with 2-1 victory to send Burnley down to Championship

Nick Judd
May 23, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Jesse Marsch insisted he always believed Leeds would stay in the Premier League after they clinched safety on the final day of the season with a 2-1 victory against Brentford.

Leeds went into the match at the Brentford Community Stadium needing to better Burnley’s result at home to Newcastle and did so as the Clarets went down 2-1.

READ MORE
Burnley relegated from Premier League as Leeds United seal last-day survival

Leeds took the lead in the second half through Raphinha’s 56th-minute spot-kick and, after substitute Sergi Canos headed an equaliser for the Bees, Jack Harrison fired an injury-time winner to ensure Leeds beat the drop.

“I believed that we were going to do this,” insisted Leeds manager Marsch. “There wasn’t one day I didn’t believe and that’s why I never talked about being in the Championship.

“For me this business is about belief, and about exuding it as a leader, and the other part that I had as an advantage was the group of players that we have.

“I believed in them. I believed in their spirit and their resolve and I believed in their character. And I believe that over time with all the things we’ve been through that, that it’s made us stronger, not weaker. ”

You can see the player ratings from Sunday's game at Turf Moor in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: May 23, 2022, 2:53 AM
Premier LeagueBrentfordLeeds United
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Guardiola: Man City now legends with four titles in five yearsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Milan seal first Serie A title in 11 years after win at Sassuolo
An image that illustrates this article Man City prove to be the best again despite an anxious Premier League finaleStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Burnley relegated from Premier League as Leeds seal last-day survivalStory gallery icon