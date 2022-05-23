Brentford vs Leeds player ratings: Raya 4, Canos 5; Harrison 7, Raphinha 9

Jesse Marsch insisted he always believed Leeds would stay in the Premier League after they clinched safety on the final day of the season with a 2-1 victory against Brentford.

Leeds went into the match at the Brentford Community Stadium needing to better Burnley’s result at home to Newcastle and did so as the Clarets went down 2-1.

Leeds took the lead in the second half through Raphinha’s 56th-minute spot-kick and, after substitute Sergi Canos headed an equaliser for the Bees, Jack Harrison fired an injury-time winner to ensure Leeds beat the drop.

“I believed that we were going to do this,” insisted Leeds manager Marsch. “There wasn’t one day I didn’t believe and that’s why I never talked about being in the Championship.

“For me this business is about belief, and about exuding it as a leader, and the other part that I had as an advantage was the group of players that we have.

“I believed in them. I believed in their spirit and their resolve and I believed in their character. And I believe that over time with all the things we’ve been through that, that it’s made us stronger, not weaker. ”

