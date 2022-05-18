Ecstasy for Eintracht, Burnley move up: Europa League final and Premier League predictions

The end of the 2021/22 season draws ever closer with the first of the three European club finals slated for Wednesday.

An estimated 100,000 Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers fans have travelled to Seville for the Europa League final.

German club Eintracht are playing in their first European final since winning the 1980 Uefa Cup while Gers' 10-year journey from a club that had ceased to exist to mixing it with Europe's best is one of football's success stories.

As well as the hardware of a trophy on offer, the winner's will also secure a spot in next season's Champions League group stage.

On Thursday attention turns to the Premier League, where relegation-haunted Everton and Burnley will look to secure their own futures and at the same time drag Leeds United even deeper into the mire.

Everton are at home to an in-form Crystal Palace while Burnley travel to Aston Villa for their penultimate games. Chelsea, guaranteed a top-four finish, host Leicester City.

