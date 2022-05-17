Lazio score late leveller to ruin Chiellini and Dybala's farewell in front of Juve fans

Giorgio Chiellini bid adieu to Juventus fans on Monday following a 2-2 draw against Lazio.

Playing in his last home match for the Turin club, Chiellini could only watch on from the bench as Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic levelled with the last kick of the game to clinch a place in the Europa League for the Rome club.

Fans chanted "there's only one captain" as a giant choreography depicting his shirt number '3' was displayed in the stands ahead of the match and they then gave Chiellini a huge round of applause after he was substituted in the 18th minute.

The 37-year-old defender had played the full 120 minutes of Juve's Coppa Italia final defeat Inter Milan on Wednesday, after which he announced that he would be leaving the Turin giants after 18 years.

The veteran Italian, who is third on the club's all-time appearances list behind Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon, joined Juve in 2004 from Livorno, going on to win nine league titles and five Italian Cups.

"It's been an emotional day," Chiellini told DAZN, adding that he believes he can "still play at a high level of football".

Following the announcement of his departure from Juve he said he would think about whether to hang up his boots after having already decided to retire from international football after next month's friendly against Argentina at Wembley.

"I don't know right now," he said. "I need to think about things. It's a decision that can't be made in a day."

Paulo Dybala acknowledges the Juventus fans during a tribute from teammates. Getty Images

When he left the field he handed his captain's armband to another player on the way out - Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina international, who has been at Juve since 2015, will leave at the end of the season after the club decided not to renew his contract after a verbal agreement with the 28-year-old struck in the autumn was rejected by the club earlier this year.

Dusan Vlahovic did the Argentine's "mask" celebration when he headed in the opener in the 10th minute, and when Dybala was substituted with 12 minutes remaining, with the hosts leading 2-1, he did a tour of the stands and was embraced by fans while he tried to hold back the tears.

Juve looked to be cruising to a routine home win to honour their two departing heroes when Alvaro Morata doubled the hosts lead in the 36th minute.

However, Alex Sandro poked into his own net five minutes after the break and Maurizio Sarri's Lazio pushed for a leveller which came in the 95th minute, Milinkovic-Savic rifling past Mattia Perin from a tight angle.

Lazio sit fifth in one of two Europa League places, four points away from seventh-placed Fiorentina, who were hammered 4-1 at a Sampdoria side in party mood.

Samp were guaranteed their top-flight status on Sunday after Cagliari were beaten 3-1 by title-chasing Inter Milan, leaving Marco Giampaolo's side four points above the drop zone before they kicked off in their penultimate fixture of the season.

