Newcastle vs Arsenal player ratings: Guimaraes 9, Joelinton 8; White 4, Odegaard 5

Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four spot in the Premier League took a hammer blow after they were beaten 2-0 by Newcastle United on Monday.

The Gunners needed to win at St James' Park to move back in front of Tottenham Hotspur in the table but instead fell to a defeat that leaves them two points behind their North London rivals with one game left.

Newcastle dominated from start to finish and the only surprise was that it took until the 55th minute before they took the lead. Allan Saint-Maximin sent Joelinton away down the left wing and the Brazilian sent in a superb low cross that Ben White turned into his own net.

With Arsenal throwing everything into attack leaving spaces at the back, a second goal seemed inevitable and it was Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes who grabbed it five minutes from time, finishing well after Aaron Ramsdale had blocked Callum Wilson's run into the box.

Substitutes Jacob Murphy and Ryan Fraser could also both have scored after coming on, while striker Wilson was a constant menace in his first start this year, going close on several occasions.

The result, which confirmed Chelsea will finish third, means Arsenal must beat Everton in their final game of the season on Sunday and hope Spurs lose at relegated Norwich.

Newcastle, who are 12th in the table, take on relegation-threatened Burnley at Turf Moor in their final match.

