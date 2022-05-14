Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne nominated for Player of the Season honours

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne are among the eight nominees for the Premier League's Player of the Season award.

Salah is the league's top scorer with 22 goals, while he also has 13 assists. De Bruyne is fourth on the goalscoring list with 15 and the Belgian international has seven assists.

Both Salah and De Bruyne have won the award before, in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons respectively.

The other nominees are Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, City's Joao Cancelo, West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.

City defender Ruben Dias won the award last season.