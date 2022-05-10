Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister likes post urging star to quit Manchester United

Portuguese forward's Old Trafford future in doubt after season of struggles

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo during the 4-0 defeat at Brighton. Reuters
Sam May
May 10, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has liked a post on social media urging him to call time at Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford remains unclear, with the Portugal international set to undergo talks with incoming permanent manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils, who are sixth in the league table with 58 points, have missed out on the Champions League next season, with the Europa Conference League still a possibility.

United have endured a really poor campaign, but Ronaldo has delivered, netting 24 goals in all competitions, including 18 in the Premier League.

Speculation continues to surround the 37-year-old, and even more so following the actions of his sister Katia Aveiro on Instagram.

A Ronaldo fan account @cr7.o_lendario claimed he should leave United in a bid to get his hands on more silverware.

Ronaldo’s sister then appeared to like the post which has since been deleted, backing him to leave the Old Trafford club.

The Instagram post read: "It's very sad to see Cristiano Ronaldo in this situation with this Manchester United team. Now we are without a place in the Champions League.

"Cristiano does not have to stand [stay] as proof of love for the club, the greatest proof of that was he returned to Manchester United having also had a proposal from Manchester City with clearly a much superior squad, coach and by recent history.

"Cristiano has to think about Cristiano now. Manchester United will still last another thousand years. Cristiano, you have four more, five years of your career. Look for a better team now because you deserve it and because you still have a lot of football [trophies] to win.”

Ronaldo has one more year on his current deal, but his current employers do have the chance to extend his contract by a further year.

Updated: May 10, 2022, 8:04 PM
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedCristiano Ronaldo
