Ralf Rangnick on Man United's Maguire captaincy concerns ahead of Ten Hag arrival

Ralf Rangnick has revealed he is unsure who will be the Manchester United captain next campaign, with new boss Erik ten Hag having the final say.

Harry Maguire is the current owner of the armband at Old Trafford, but he continues to come under growing scrutiny due to his inconsistent performances.

The 29-year-old was made captain by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, just five months after the England international moved to Old Trafford in an £80 million deal from Leicester City.

A new skipper could reinvigorate United under Ten Hag next term, and Rangnick believes the captain should be chosen by the United dressing room.

When asked about the captaincy situation at the club, the German replied: “I understand your question, but again I think it doesn’t make sense because you don’t know which kind of players will be here, what the group will look like.

“I can only tell what I have done in the past when I was the head coach or the manager, because in Germany it’s called ‘match kapitän’, so the captain of the team.

“I strongly believe that the captain should be elected by the team because he’s called the team manager, and we always did that.

“We always had a board of four or five players, we called it the ‘spielkapitän’, elected by the players, the player with the highest amount of votes was the team captain at the end.

