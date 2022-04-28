Premier League predictions: no change at top as Liverpool and Manchester City both win

The two heavyweights at the top of the Premier League continue to slug it out in what is already a classic title battle.

Manchester City seemed to have it in the bag as they enjoyed a 14-point lead over Liverpool during the festive period, although Jurgen Klopp's side did have games in hand.

But that has been whittled down to just a single point for City and the two teams find themselves exchanging places at the top depending on who plays first in the fixtures.

Both sides are in action on Saturday, with Liverpool first up as they face Newcastle United on Tyneside, while Manchester City travel to Leeds for the evening kick off.

Before that, Manchester United entertain Chelsea in their rearranged fixture at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The other games taking place on Saturday are Aston Villa at home to Norwich City, Southampton versus Crystal Palace at St Mary's Stadium, Watford against Burnley at Vicarage Road and Wolves playing host to Brighton at Molineux.

Sunday sees some crucial games in the battle for a top-four spot as Chelsea travel to Everton, Spurs tackle Leicester at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while West Ham and Arsenal enjoy a derby battle at the London Stadium.

Manchester United are in action once again on Monday as they face Brentford at Old Trafford.

