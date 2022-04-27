Liverpool fans set off flares in readiness for massive European night - in pictures

Liverpool fans were expecting another European night to remember as they gathered to watch their team take on Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

The six-time European Cup winners were the big favourites to advance to the final against either Manchester City or Real Madrid, and the supporters were out in force prior to the game to greet the team bus and let off flares.

Manager Jurgen Klopp made three expected changes with Ibrahima Konate replacing Joel Matip in central defence, Jordan Henderson in for Naby Keita in midfield and Luis Diaz starting ahead of Diogo Jota from Sunday’s Merseyside derby win.

Kostas Tsimikas and Curtis Jones both missed out on the squad due to non-Covid-related illness.