Liverpool vs Villarreal: how they reached Champions League semi-finals - in pictures

Premier League takes on La Liga in first leg at Anfield on Wednesday

Gareth Cox
Apr 27, 2022
Liverpool continue their quest for a remarkable quadruple trophy haul when they face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: we won't underestimate Villarreal

Jurgen Klopp's side, who have been European champions six times and last won the competition in 2019, have already lifted the League Cup, are just one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final next month.

Liverpool finished top of their qualifying Group A by an impressive 11 points after winning all six matches, against Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan. They then defeated Inter Milan and Benfica to reach the last four.

Next up for the Merseysiders are La Liga side Villarreal, who won the Europa League last season when they defeated Manchester United on penalties.

The Yellow Submarine finished second in their Champions League Group F behind Manchester United and then knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich to seal their semi-final spot.

You can see how the two clubs secured their passage in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: April 27, 2022, 2:51 AM
LiverpoolChampions LeagueVillarreal Cf
