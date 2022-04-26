Crystal Palace vs Leeds United ratings: Zaha 8, Guehi 7; Klich 4, Phillips 5

Leeds United moved a point further away from the relegation zone after a lacklustre goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

In a game of few chances neither side were able to find the breakthrough.

The best of the chances fell to Jean-Philippe Mateta, but he was unable to find the net or really test Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Leeds remain in 16th position, now five points clear of 18th-placed Everton, and Palace were able to bring an end to their three-match losing streak in all competitions, but remain in 14th.

“I think it’s a really big point,” said Leeds boss Jesse Marsch.

“It gets us closer to our ultimate goal. If you’d said to me five games ago that in the next five games you’d pick up 11 points, I’d have signed on the dotted line. We still have a lot of things to work on."

