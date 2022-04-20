Liverpool vs Man United ratings: Salah, Mane, Diaz all 9; Rashford and Fernandes 2

Salah brace and strikes from Mane and Diaz help inflict embarrassing 4-0 defeat on an ultra-defensive United

Tony Evans | 
Andy Mitten
Apr 20, 2022
Liverpool embarrassed Manchester United for the second time this season to move top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah struck twice in a 4-0 thrashing on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men won 5-0 at Old Trafford in October and expectations of a similar rout were well-founded as Liverpool exposed the massive gulf between the sides with Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane also on target.

Liverpool move two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, but still need the English champions to slip up in their remaining seven league games of the season to win the title.

In contrast to the fine margins separating Liverpool and City, a 22-point gap now lies between the league leaders and United in sixth with only Tottenham and Arsenal's own failings keeping the Red Devils in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

To see player ratings from Tuesday's match check out the player ratings above.

Updated: April 20, 2022, 3:49 AM
Manchester UnitedLiverpoolMohamed SalahSadio Mane
