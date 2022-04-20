The football stars out of contract this summer: Mbappe, Pogba, Modric and more

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted his concern that striker Alexandre Lacazette's contract has been allowed to run down without his future being sorted.

The French forward could leave the Gunners for free in the summer – and has already revealed he is in talks with other interested clubs.

READ MORE World's top 100 most valuable footballers in 2022

But Lacazette is far from the only big name in football who could be on the move at the end of the season without a fee. Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, Luca Modric of Real Madrid and Manchester United's World Cup winner Paul Pogba are just a few of the star players whose contracts expire on June 30.

Some will strike a deal with their current clubs, while others will certainly be looking for bigger pay days elsewhere as their agents get to work.

Above is a gallery of the biggest names in football with contracts expiring this summer. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.