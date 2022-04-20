Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt goes on display in London auction - in pictures

One of the most valuable pieces of football history - Diego Maradona's shirt that he wore during the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England - was on display at Sotheby's in London on Wednesday as it was put up for auction.

Argentine great Maradona wore the famous No 10 shirt during the controversial match in Mexico where six minutes into the second half, he put the South American side ahead by sneakily punching the ball into the net, a goal that became famous as the "Hand of God".

Just minutes later he dribbled from his own half to score a sublime second that is widely considered the greatest goal in World Cup history.

England midfielder Steve Hodge, who managed to get Maradona's jersey after the match, is putting it up for auction after 19 years on display at England's National Football Museum.

Hodge said Maradona swapped shirts with him at the end of the game in Mexico City. The auction is expected to fetch more than £4 million ($5.2m) during a two-week online auction that started on Wednesday and will run until May 4.

However, there was some controversy leading up to the sale. Maradona's family have claimed that the wrong shirt is going under the hammer, with his daughter and ex-wife casting doubt on the authenticity of the item by saying Hodge got the shirt Maradona wore in the first half of that match.

Sotheby’s confirmed that Maradona did wear two different shirts during the game, but insisted they were selling the right one.

The auction house's spokeswoman told AFP: "There was indeed a different shirt worn by Maradona in the first half, but there are clear differences between that and what was worn during the goals.

"And so, prior to putting this shirt for sale, we did extensive diligence and scientific research on the item to make sure it was the shirt worn by Maradona in the second half for the two goals."

A photo-matching process was carried out, which involved matching the shirt "to both goals examining unique details on various elements of the item, including the patch, stripes, and numbering."

Maradona died aged 60 in November 2020 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot.