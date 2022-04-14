Diego Maradona: Prosectors ask for medical staff to face trial over football great's death

Prosecutors investigating the 2020 death of Argentine football great Diego Maradona have asked that the medical staff who treated him be tried for negligent homicide.

In their request on Wednesday, the prosecutors said "omissions" and mismanagement by eight medical professionals in charge of Maradona placed him in a "situation of helplessness" and abandoned him "to his fate" during his home hospitalisation, according to the court filing cited by the official Telam news agency.

Maradona died aged 50 in November 2020 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot.

Neurosurgeon and family doctor Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are under investigation over his death as the main people responsible for the health of the former football star.

Six others, including psychologist Carlos Diaz and medical coordinator Nancy Forlini, are also accused.

The prosecution accuses them of "simple homicide with dolus eventualis," an offence in which a person is negligent while knowing their negligence can cause someone's death.

They could face sentences ranging from eight to 25 years in prison.

According to the prosecutors, the defendants "were the protagonists of an unprecedented, totally deficient and reckless hospitalisation at home", and allegedly committed a "series of improvisations, mismanagement and shortcomings".

The defence must now present its arguments and may ask for the case to be dismissed.

Maradona is widely considered one of the greatest footballers in history. He led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup and enjoyed a successful club career that spanned more than 20 years.

After coming through the Argentinos Juniors youth system and playing for the first team for six years, Maradona had spells at Boca Juniors and Barcelona, before a seven-year spell at Napoli in which he transformed the club's fortunes and guided them to their first ever Serie A title in 1987, winning the scudetto again two years later.

Stepping into football management, Maradona had various short-term spells around the world, including with the Argentina national team, whom he led to the 2010 World Cup, and in the UAE, first with Al Wasl and then with Fujairah.