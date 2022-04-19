Guardiola refuses to be drawn on reports of Manchester City move for Haaland

Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on reports claiming Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

It has been claimed City are poised to trigger the Norwegian’s £63 million ($82m) release clause after agreeing personal terms, including weekly wages of £500,000 per week, with the 21-year-old’s representatives.

City have long been linked with Haaland – as have Real Madrid – but manager Guardiola would not be drawn on the speculation.

“No answer to your question,” he said during the build-up to the Premier League game against Brighton on Wednesday night.

“No answer about these questions. I have another concern and business in my head right now (than) to think what will happen in this club next season.”

City have lacked a prolific striker following the departure of record goalscorer Sergio Aguero last year.

After failing in a high-profile attempt to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer, Haaland would fit the bill.

Haaland’s release clause potentially makes the Norwegian a more attractive target this year.

Guardiola said: “We don’t know what is going to happen in the future. For many years I never talk about transfer windows, especially when we have incredible things to play for this season.”

City saw their hopes of a treble ended as they were beaten by Liverpool in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

City lose out to Liverpool in FA Cup

Expand Autoplay Liverpool players celebrate after Ibrahima Konate scores the opening goal in the 3-2 FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on April 16. EPA

Guardiola had made seven changes for the game as his players felt the effects of the previous Wednesday’s bruising Champions League game at Atletico Madrid and the Spaniard remains comfortable with his decision.

Asked if he had any regrets after coming in for some criticism, he said: “No. I understand the opinions of my fans. They have all my respect to give their opinions but my selection was for many reasons.

“Kevin [De Bruyne] wasn’t ready, Kyle [Walker] wasn’t ready, [Ilkay] Gundogan wasn’t ready. They [the players who played] were ready.”

Playmaker De Bruyne and midfielder Gundogan are back in contention for the Brighton game at the Etihad Stadium but full-back Walker is still out.

The England right-back suffered an ankle injury in the Atletico clash and it is unclear when he will be able to return.

“For tomorrow he is not available,” said Guardiola. “We will see how he reacts with his ankle.”