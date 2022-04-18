Newcastle vs Leicester player ratings: Guimaraes 8, Saint-Maximin 5; Lookman 7, Daka 4

A last-gasp winner from Bruno Guimaraes earned Newcastle United all three points against Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Foxes, who were on a high after beating PSV Eindhoven to reach the Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday, took the lead courtesy of a well-worked corner routine.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall drilled a low ball into the near post that former Newcastle player Ayoze Perez flicked into the path of Ademola Lookman who fired home after 19 minutes.

Newcastle levelled after half-an-hour when Guimaraes took advantage of a Kasper Schmeichel error to bundle home.

The goal was initially disallowed for a foul on the goalkeeper but referee Jarred Gillett reversed his decision after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor following a VAR check.

A strangely subdued Newcastle failed to get going in the second half as Leicester dominated possession - albeit without finding the cutting edge to take the lead again.

And they were made to pay in injury time when a galloping run down the wing by substitute Joe Willock was deflected into the path of Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes who headed home a winner for the Magpies.

The win leaves Newcastle in 14th place, 12 points clear of the drop zone and with their top-flight status now all but secured.

Leicester, who will take on Roma in the Euro Conference League last-four first leg later this month, are three points ahead of Eddie Howe's side in ninth.

