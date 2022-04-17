Southampton v Arsenal ratings: Forster 10, Bednarek 8; Soares 4, Saka 6

Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League suffered another setback after they lost to Southampton 1-0 on Saturday.

Tottenham’s defeat to Brighton on Saturday offered the Gunners the chance to move level on points with their fourth-placed north London rivals.

However Mikel Arteta’s men blew a major opportunity to capitalise on Saturday as Jan Bednarek’s strike on the stroke of half-time condemned them to a fourth defeat in five games.

Arteta admitted Arsenal's players were dejected.

"They are really down today and they are down because they cannot find the right answer - apart from what we can do better around the box - not to win that match," Arteta said of his squad.

"And that's the frustration. When somebody's better, you shake their hands and you have to be critical with yourself.

"But, apart from 25 minutes against Palace and some periods against Brighton in the first half, it's very difficult to explain and accept."

