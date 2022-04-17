Manchester City v Liverpool ratings: Steffen 2, Sterling 4; Mane 9, Konate 8

Jurgen Klopp hailed one of Liverpool's "best ever" performances as the quadruple chasers reached the FA Cup final with a "special" 3-2 win against Manchester City.

Klopp's side kept alive their bid to win all four major trophies in a single seasons thanks to Ibrahima Konate's opener and Sadio Mane's double at Wembley.

Liverpool were three goals up by half-time as they tore City apart with a scintillating display that Klopp rated among the very finest of his reign.

City hit back with second half goals from Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva, but it wasn't enough to stop the Reds reaching their first FA Cup final since 2012.

"Absolutely proud, incredible. The first half was one of the best we ever played. We did all the right stuff, we scored in the right moments. We were outstanding. I loved each second of it," Klopp said.

"The second half started with the goal for Man City and then it opens up. The quality of City is insane.

"We respect City so much and it's so difficult to win against them. But because we have these boys in our dressing room we have a chance."

Player ratings from the game can be seen in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.