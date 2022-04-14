Premier League and FA Cup predictions: Liverpool edge Man City, Chelsea bounce back

The weekend sees Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool clash again, this time in the FA Cup semi-finals.

After the pulsating 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday left the title race wide open, it's a one-off with the victors playing for silverware next month against the winners of Sunday's other semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

READ MORE Tuchel and Chelsea nearly pulled off a miracle at Bernabeu but future looks less clear

Mixed in with the two glamour ties is some important Premier League business. Tottenham get that action underway against Brighton in Saturday's early kick-off. And while City and Liverpool recommence their rivalry, other league matches will be fought out between Manchester United and Norwich City, Southampton v Arsenal and Watford against Brentford.

Sunday starts with the Premier League, with Newcastle United up against Leicester City and West Ham hosting Burnley. The FA Cup match between Chelsea and Palace brings the weekend's proceedings to a close.

You can see our predictions for all the fixtures in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.