Mohamed Salah and Liverpool all smiles during training for Benfica clash - in pictures

Liverpool are within touching distance of a spot in the Champions League semi-finals. They take a 3-1 lead into their quarter-final second leg against Benfica on Wednesday.

Read more Manchester City caught by surprise as Fernandinho announces decision to quit

Jurgen Klopp's team are in superb form, having lost only once in their last 22 games in all competitions, with 18 wins. They are in the hunt for an incredible quadruple, having won the League Cup, they are just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League and also in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

As they trained for the Champions League quarter-final second leg at Anfield, Liverpool players were clearly not feeling the pressure as they joked around and enjoyed themselves.

On Sunday, City and Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw to keep the league title race on a knife edge. Guardiola's City preserved their one-point lead at the top of table, having led by a massive 14 points in January.

The two sides will clash against this week in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final. However, Klopp insisted that game will have little bearing on the Benfica match.

"The next game has no influence on the line-up for tomorrow but the last game [against City] has," Klopp said. "So we have to see. It is a super intense schedule."

"There is nobody injured, as far as I know. But we have to be careful with who is fresh enough for this game and stuff like this."