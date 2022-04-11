Superb Son Heung-min and stunning De Bruyne: Premier League team of the week

Son Heung-min took his Premier League goals tally to 87 with a hat-trick in Tottenham's 4-0 win over Aston Villa that maintained their push for a top-four finish.

The South Korean linked up superbly with teammate Harry Kane, while at the other end Hugo Lloris ensured a clean sheet with some remarkable first-half saves.

Kevin de Bruyne's stunning display in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Liverpool helped keep Manchester City top while Chelsea responded to twin defeats by thrashing Southampton 6-0 with Timo Werner scoring his first league goals since the corresponding fixture in September.

Brighton ended a run of six defeats in seven games with victory over Arsenal while Everton boosted their survival hopes by beating Manchester United.

To see who else makes Richard Jolly's Premier League best XI from the weekend matches, check out the photo gallery above.