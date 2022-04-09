Southampton v Chelsea ratings: Salisu 3, Ward-Prowse 3; Mount 9, Werner 9

Chelsea subjected Southampton to another humiliating defeat in the Premier League, with the 6-0 thrashing proving good shooting practice ahead of a must-win Champions League in midweek.

Mason Mount and Timo Werner both scored twice while there were also goals for Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz at St Mary’s Stadium.

READ MORE Chelsea run riot at Southampton with 6-0 triumph

Southampton have been beaten 9-0 in each of the past two seasons and a similar scoreline looked likely when Mount scored Chelsea’s sixth goal in the 54th minute.

The visitors stepped off the pace in the final half-hour, though, saving some energy before the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Madrid won the first leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge and Thomas Tuchel took the opportunity to withdraw Havertz, Thiago Silva and Mount early.

It could easily have been a heavier loss for Southampton, with Werner striking the goal frame on three occasions in the first half.

