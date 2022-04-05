Lewandowski and Muller train with Bayern Munich ahead of Villarreal clash - in pictures

Bayern Munich continue their bid to become European champions for a seventh time when they take on Spanish side Villarreal on Wednesday night.

The German club face Unai Emery's side at the Estadio de la Ceramica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

Bayern secured their spot in the last eight after thrashing Red Bull Salzburg 8-2 on aggregate. The first game in Austria had finished 1-1 when Julian Nagelsmann's side needed a late leveller from Kingsley Coman to avoid a surprise defeat.

But the Bavarian giants had no such problems in the return leg in Germany when they ran out 7-1 winners with Robert Lewandowski scoring an 11-minute hat-trick

La Liga side Villarreal, meanwhile, also came through their last-16 match having drawn the first leg 1-1. Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic had scored the quickest Champions League debut goal ever — after just 32 seconds having moved from Fiorentina for €70 million ($79.34m) — only for Dani Parejo to level midway through the second half in Spain.

The second leg in Turin saw the Serie A side blown away by three late goals as Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres and Arnaud Danjuma secured a shock 3-0 victory.

Bayern's attacking stars were all out on the training pitch on Tuesday ahead of the Villarreal game, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane all looking fighting fit.

