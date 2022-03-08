Robert Lewandowski bags 11-minute hat-trick as Bayern go goal crazy - in pictures

Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick in 11 minutes as Bayern Munich thrashed Red Bull Salzburg 7-1 on Tuesday to make the last eight of the Champions League.

A second leg that started at 1-1 was all over as a contest by the time the incredible Polish striker hit his third goal in the 23rd minute to make it the quickest treble ever seen at the start of a Champions League match.

An 8-2 aggregate win to reach the quarter-finals was completed by further goals from Serge Gnabry, a double from Thomas Muller, and Leroy Sane. Maurits Kjaergaard netting for the Austrian team in Bavaria as a consolation.

Lewandowski reached the 40-goal mark for the sixth successive season and his quick-fire treble beat the previous record from AC Milan’s Marco Simone, against Rosenborg in 1996.

Bayern were thankful for a last-minute Kingsley Coman equaliser when the two sides met in Austria last month.

But any thoughts of another close contest were quickly removed after Nicolas Capaldo had missed an early chance for Salzburg and Bayern turned on the style.

Lewandowski was brought down by Maximilian Wober after turning superbly on Coman’s pass to slot home a 12th-minute penalty.

Bayern’s second goal was identical as Wober again felled Lewandowski just inside the area and the forward’s second spot-kick found the same corner of the net.

The third arrived instantly as advancing Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Kohn kicked the ball against Lewandowski and it looped on to a post before the striker claimed his 42nd goal of the season with a simple tap-in.

Coman robbed Mohamed Camara to set up Serge Gnabry after 31 minutes, his shot fired under the body of Kohn.

Thomas Muller smashed home the fifth nine minutes after the restart before Salzburg teenager Maurits Kjaergaard struck a superb left-footed consolation.

But Bayern had the final say as Muller swept home his 52nd Champions League goal and Leroy Sane completed the rout five minutes from time.

“That was a statement win," Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said. “I think we showed a different side of ourselves today and didn’t concede as many chances on the break. We were also more stable in defence, which obviously gives us hope that things can continue in that vein.”

Muller added: “Today we had the luck that was completely missing in Salzburg.

"We could have gone 1-0 down after five minutes. You’re always a little dependent on situations like that, but overall we were better.

"We knew we had to attack the box early today and get Lewy into the game, because he is so hard to defend against.

"We all knew how important this game was today. If we had been knocked out, it would have been a very sad next three months for us."