Ronaldo, Bale, Kane: Top European goalscorers in World Cup 2022 qualifiers - in pictures

The World Cup 2022 draw was made on Friday night with the finals in Qatar now looming on the horizon later this year.

Defending champions France are in Group D alongside Denmark, Tunisia and one of UAE, Australia or Peru.

Euro 2020 runners-up England will face USA, Iran plus one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in Group B, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

European Golden Shoe holder Robert Lewandowski's Poland will be going head-to-head with Argentina and Lionel Messi, Saudi Arabia and Mexico in Group C.

Barring the winner of the play-off fight between Wales, Scotland and Ukraine, the European qualification battle is over and a number of the world's top strikers helped propel their respective nations to the first finals ever to be held in the Middle East.

