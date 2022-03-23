Newcastle United players feel the heat during Dubai training camp - in pictures

Premier League side Newcastle United were enjoying the Dubai sunshine on Tuesday as they continued their training camp in the UAE.

With club football taking an international break, Newcastle have again headed for warmer climes following their successful trip to Saudi Arabia at the end of January.

That trip to Jeddah helped spark a huge upturn in form for Eddie Howe's side, who have dragged themselves away from the relegation zone to currently sit 14th in the table – nine points clear of the bottom three.

The Mapgies saw their unbeaten record this year come to an end just before the international break as they suffered successive 1-0 defeats – at Chelsea and Everton, respectively.

And Howe will be hoping this latest trip to the Middle East can help give his team another boost as they head into the final weeks of the season.

Striker Callum Wilson – who has been out since late December due to an Achilles problem – is back in light training and joined his teammates on the field at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

But Howe insists they will taking no risks with their top goalscorer, or January signing Kieran Trippier, who suffered a fractured metatarsal last month.

“I’d say they’re on schedule from where they were given their respective injuries, but I wouldn’t say necessarily ahead of schedule,” Howe told the club’s official website.

“They’re both serious injuries, both enough to obviously be operated on and go through a very intense rehab period.

“Callum’s injury, you have to be very careful with, that we don’t push him back too quickly and he ends up injuring himself again because the Achilles/calf is a very delicate area of the body and you need to make sure it’s robust enough to withstand heavy load.

“Kieran’s is slightly different. [It’s] a bone injury and I think, touch wood, if he can come through the early stages of coming out in his boots and then progressing quite quickly, he’s one we could see back in action hopefully pretty soon.

“But with both injuries, I do think we have to be very cautious. We don’t want to re-injure the player.”

Newcastle resume their Premier League schedule on Sunday, April 3, when they face top-four chasing Tottenham Hotspur in London.

