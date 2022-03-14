Chelsea vs Newcastle player ratings: Werner 3, Havertz 8; Burn 8, Wood 4

A last minute goal by Kai Havertz earned Chelsea all three points against Newcastle United at Stamford Bride on Sunday.

The London club facing an uncertain future after the UK government's sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich because of his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But the focus shifted back on to the pitch, for a short while anyway, as Thomas Tuchel's side edged past a Newcastle side that had been unbeaten this year.

Havertz scored the last-gasp winner - following a magnificent pass over the Newcastle defence by Italy midfielder Jorginho - to send Stamford Bridge wild.

Tuchel went on to say that helping to build spirits for the club as a whole was all he and his players could do at the moment.

He said: “The decision will come and the decision is that the club is for sale and hopefully there will be a sale because this will calm the situation down.

“For me personally, I’m generally not a person who is worried too much. We talked today with the team also that it is I think important and our responsibility to set the spirit and to show the spirit for everybody who is working at Stamford Bridge and at Cobham.

“Chelsea is not only the first team and Chelsea is not only the first-team manager. Chelsea is a huge academy, and Foundation, people who run this club – like hundreds of them – and they worry much more at the moment than actually us because we are still privileged.

“For them, it’s important that we show fighting spirit like this. This is what we can do and everything else, unfortunately we cannot influence and, maybe because we absolutely cannot influence, maybe it gives us the chance to put it aside every three days and focus on what we can influence.”