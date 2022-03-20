Paris Saint-Germain woes go on as they slump to heavy defeat against Monaco in Ligue 1

The pressure is building on Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino after the Ligue 1 leaders slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Monaco on Sunday.

Less than two weeks ago, PSG crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage to Real Madrid, despite leading 2-0 on aggregate more than halfway through the second leg in Spain.

That resulted in the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar being booed by PSG fans during their win over Bordeaux last week and Pochettino admitted in the build up to Monaco that the blow of losing in Madrid was still giving him sleepless nights.

And it looks like the Argentine will be set for another tiring week after his sluggish side were beaten by a Wissam Ben Yedder double that sandwiched a strike by substitute Kevin Volland.

PSG were without Messi, Sergio Ramos, Angel di Maria, Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa and Ander Herrera for the match the Stade Louis II – but could still count on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for some stardust in their starting XI.

Mbappe provided PSG's only attacking threat in a poor performance, while the ineffective Neymar walked straight down the tunnel after being substituted late on.

“The way we lost is not acceptable at this level of competition. We can't start a game the way we started this one,” said Pochettino.

“We need to get over the Champions league exit, hopefully the international break will help put it behind us.”

With nine matches left to play, PSG still enjoy a 15-point lead at the top of the table and remain on track to equal Saint-Etienne’s record of 10 French league titles.

Quote We can win 8-0 or 9-0, and people will still think of the Champions League Kylian Mbappe

PSG enjoyed 61 per cent of the possession but were largely toothless in attack and Monco deservedly took the lead in the 25th minute after Youssouf Fofana found space down the right and crossed for Ben Yedder to finish with a subtle flick with the outside of his foot.

The Parisians' first real chance didn't arrive until the 51st minute when Mbappe picked up Neymar's through ball to break into the area only to fluff his shot.

Monaco doubled their lead when Kevin Volland scored four minutes after coming on a substitute when he beat PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from close range after a fine Monaco move.

Yedder made it 3-0 with six minutes to go from the penalty spot following Presnel Kimpembe's reckless tackle from behind on Volland. Donnarumma managed to parry the striker's kick, but the ball bounced into the net. Monaco captain Yedder is now Ligue 1's top scorer with 18 goals, two head of Mbappe.

“We lost, we played against a great team that is playing for Europe,” Mbappe said afterwards. “They deserve victory today.

“The objective is to seek the 10th French league title. The rest doesn't matter. We can win 8-0 or 9-0, and people will still think of the Champions League.

“We must remain professional and respect each other. We must respect the supporters who support us. We are going to get this 10th title.”