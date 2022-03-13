PSG ratings v Bordeaux: Messi and Neymar booed but get 8 and 7

Danny Lewis
Mar 13, 2022
Neymar and Lionel Messi felt the heat from Paris Saint-Germain's angry fans following another Champions League humiliation, getting whistled every time they touched the ball during a 3-0 home win against Bordeaux on Sunday.

Even when Neymar scored the second goal against rock-bottom Bordeaux the fans jeered him. Even when Messi embarked on a trademark run from deep and hit the post he got booed.

While the runaway leaders moved 15 points clear in Ligue 1, the fans want success elsewhere.

Yet PSG blew it again in the Champions League this week against Real Madrid. A few weeks ago they also got knocked out the French Cup and coach Mauricio Pochettino is widely expected to be replaced next season.

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and midfielder Leandro Paredes scored the goals, but it was the reaction of the fans that will be long remembered.

You can see the player ratings from the match in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

