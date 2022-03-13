Messi and Neymar booed by PSG fans after Champions League humiliation

Paris Saint-Germain superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar were booed by home supporters in their first game since the Champions League defeat by Real Madrid.

The Argentina forward was heckled as he took a corner, and there was similar treatment for Brazilian attacker Neymar from PSG fans in their League 1 match against Bordeaux at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

PSG crashed out of the Champions League in midweek, surrendering a 1-0 advantage in Spain to lose 3-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16 encounter, with Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema netting a breathtaking hat-trick.

Messi missed a penalty in the first leg against Real, and has managed just two league goals since joining PSG from Barcelona in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe, the third part of PSG's attacking force, did give home fans something to cheer against Bordeaux when he gave his side a first-half lead.