Newcastle United arrive in Dubai for week-long training camp

Newcastle United's first team players arrived in Dubai for a week-long warm weather training camp, following a similar trip to Saudi Arabia at the beginning of the year.

Eddie Howe's team have a two-week break before their next match - away to Tottenham Hotspur on April 3. And they have made the most of the opportunity by travelling to the UAE to make the most of its world-class training facilities and warm climate.

Newcastle will still be feeling the sting of a dramatic stoppage time defeat to 10-man Everton, which was their second straight loss after an eight-game unbeaten run that saw the team build a comfortable gap to the teams around the relegation zone.

The result moved Everton three points clear of the relegation zone with 25 points from 27 games, while Newcastle are in 14th place with 31 points from 29 matches.

Manager Howe had earlier warned that Newcastle's fight for Premier League survival will go "to the wire".

"It's going to go right to the end of the season in the sense of the relegation battle," he said.

"The fight to stay in the league I think, will go to the wire. From our side, we have to take care of our own business, and that is consistently winning games or consistently getting points and trying to push ourselves and elevate ourselves away from danger."

Things have started to look up for the Magpies since a Saudi Arabia backed consortium took over the club. The club travelled to Jeddah in January to participate in a training camp.

There, the Magpies played a behind-closed-doors match against Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad. There was enough time for some fun as well in the form of go-karting and dune bashing.

The club was acquired by a consortium that includes PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media last year.

The kingdoms' sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund), are the majority partners alongside British-based Reuben brothers and financier Amanda Staveley in a deal said to be worth £300 million ($408 million).