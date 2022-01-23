Newcastle United travel to Saudi Arabia for week-long training camp

Newcastle United will take part in a warm-weather training camp in Jeddah — their first visit to the kingdom since the club was purchased by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.

The club announced on their website that Eddie Howe's team will be stationed in Jeddah and “return to the UK on Saturday, January 29, ahead of their next Premier League fixture against Everton on February 8".

The Magpies also revealed that the first team squad members will play a behind-closed-doors training match against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad on Friday, January 28.

The training camp will be the club’s first visit to Saudi Arabia since it was acquired by a consortium that includes PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media last year.

The kingdoms' sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund), are the majority partners alongside British-based Reuben brothers and financier Amanda Staveley. The deal is said to be worth £300 million ($408 million).

#PIF looks forward to welcoming the @NUFC team to Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/N7YqzBhyPj — Public Investment Fund (@PIF_en) January 23, 2022

Newcastle will be in buoyant mood during the trip, with the belief that Saturday's 1-0 win at Leeds United turns out to be a turning point in their fight to avoid relegation.

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey's second-half free-kick helped Newcastle earn only their second league win this season, a result that lifted them to 18th and within one point of the safety zone.

“We showed there is resilience in the team, we are fighting for each other. They are fighting for the club. They have belief they are not dead and buried. There is more to come,” Howe said.

“I am so, so pleased for everyone connected with Newcastle that we won the game. Hopefully it can transform our season.”