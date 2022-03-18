Everton vs Newcastle player ratings: Gray 4, Iwobi 7; Guimaraes 7, Wood 5

Alex Iwobi's late winner against Newcastle United secured Everton three vital points in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League on Thursday.

In a frenetic and scrappy game at Goodison, Iwobi produced Everton's one moment of quality in the opposition area when he was teed-up by substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin nine minutes into injury-time.

READ MORE Everton boost survival bid with dramatic winner against Newcastle

The match had to halted for 14 minutes in the second half when a protester attached to himself to a goalpost as stewards and club officials struggled to cut him free.

In the 83rd minute, Everton midfielder Allan scythed down Newcastle substitute Allan Saint-Maximin and was shown a yellow card that was then upgraded to a red after referee Craig Pawson was asked to review the tackle by VAR.

But the sending-off seemed to galvanise Everton and Iwobi sent the home fans wild with a calm, late finish.

“It was an amazing night and we need those nights,” said manager Frank Lampard. “Spirit and togetherness, the players stood up tonight. It was not a night for quality or calm. It means so much to the stadium we all felt that. I wanted to use the atmosphere.

“Everton fans wanted to see passion. We proved what we could be tonight. I don't think it is a red card. It is a yellow, yes, is it a strong yellow? Possibly. But that isn't a clear error. It was the wrong decision and we lose Allan for three games.”

Everton earned only their second win in 13 league games to put three points between them and Watford in 18th place. Newcastle remain 14th, nine points clear of the bottom three.

“It is very disappointing,” said Magpies manager Eddie Howe. “I don't know why that second half was lacking in that bit of quality. It was our game to win and we didn't grab that opportunity.”

You can see the player ratings from Thursday's match in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.