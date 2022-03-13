Mohamed Salah hits 20 Premier League goals for the season again - in pictures

Liverpool forward passes milestone for the fourth time

Dominic Hart
Mar 13, 2022
Alpha v.1.0

Mohamed Salah was on the scoresheet again in Liverpool's 2-0 triumph at Brighton - and his goal marked the milestone of 20 in the Premier League.

The Egyptian added the second as Liverpool narrowed the gap on leaders Manchester City to three points in what promises to be an exciting finish in the race for the title.

READ MORE
Brighton v Liverpool ratings: Alzate 3, Sanchez 4; Mane 8, Diaz 8

Salah’s second-half penalty means he has recorded 20 goals a season for the fourth time in his five years at the Merseyside club after joining from Roma.

He scored 32 times in the league in his debut season in 2017-18, and followed that with impressive tallies of 22, 19, and 22. This season he has 20 in only 27 appearances, and potentially another 10 appearances in the league.

All Salah's Premier League goals for the 2021-22 season are in the gallery above. To see the next images, just swipe.

Updated: March 13, 2022, 3:54 AM
FootballLiverpoolPremier LeagueMohamed Salah
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Did Ronaldo claim all-time goalscoring record with Man United hat-trick?Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Man United v Spurs player ratings: Ronaldo 10, Maguire 5; Kane 6, Son 5Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Salah hits 20 Premier League goals for the season again - in picturesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Ronaldo nets hat-trick as Manchester United beat TottenhamStory gallery icon