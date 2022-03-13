Mohamed Salah hits 20 Premier League goals for the season again - in pictures

Mohamed Salah was on the scoresheet again in Liverpool's 2-0 triumph at Brighton - and his goal marked the milestone of 20 in the Premier League.

The Egyptian added the second as Liverpool narrowed the gap on leaders Manchester City to three points in what promises to be an exciting finish in the race for the title.

Salah’s second-half penalty means he has recorded 20 goals a season for the fourth time in his five years at the Merseyside club after joining from Roma.

He scored 32 times in the league in his debut season in 2017-18, and followed that with impressive tallies of 22, 19, and 22. This season he has 20 in only 27 appearances, and potentially another 10 appearances in the league.

All Salah's Premier League goals for the 2021-22 season are in the gallery above. To see the next images, just swipe.