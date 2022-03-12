Brighton v Liverpool ratings: Alzate 3, Sanchez 4; Mane 8, Diaz 8

Liverpool moved within touching distance of Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League after a 2-0 win at Brighton.

The Seagulls had fought back from two goals behind to force a draw at Anfield in October but there were no slips from Jurgen Klopp’s side this time around as they left the south coast with all three points.

A Luis Diaz header gave Liverpool the lead in the first half – but the forward received a heavy blow in the process as Robert Sanchez rushed off his line. However, VAR review ruled there was no red card for the goalkeeper.

Mohamed Salah’s second half penalty doubled Liverpool’s advantage and they saw out the remainder of the game with relative ease to move to within three points of Manchester City, with a game in hand.

