Southampton vs Newcastle player ratings: Armstrong 8, Broja 5; Guimaraes 8, Wood 7

Newcastle United continued their superb start to the year with a 2-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Thursday.

Eddie Howe's side fell behind on the south coast when Stuart Armstrong headed the saints into a first-half lead, via a deflection off defender Dan Burn in the 25th minute.

But Newcastle equalised seven minutes later when striker Chris Wood headed home his first goal for the club, following an excellent ball into the box by Jonjo Shelvey.

Che Adams was unlucky not to restore Southampton's lead when he cracked the crossbar with a powerful volley soon after Wood's goal

A tight game was decided by a moment of Brazilian brilliance early in the second half. Bruno Guimaraes marked his full debut for the club – starting in place of the injured Joelinton – by volleying home a spectacular first-time back-heel from Burn's header at the back post to earn Newcastle all three points.

The Magpies are now in 14th place, 10 points clear of third-bottom Burnley. They are also just four points off Southampton, who fell to only their second home defeat of the season.

