Premier League predictions: Liverpool beat Brighton to close gap on City, United lose

Liverpool have the chance to cut Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League down to three points when they kick off this weekend's fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on the back of seven straight wins in the league, while the Seagulls have suffered four straight losses.

That match at the Amex Stadium kicks off Saturday's matches which also features Brentford v Burnley and a clash between top-four hopefuls Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the evening game.

Chelsea will look to maintain their focus on the pitch when they face a resurgent Newcastle United in Sunday's early match.

The West London club say they will fulfill all their remaining fixtures for the 2021/22 campaign despite the UK government imposing sanctions on Chelsea's billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich over his ties to the Kremlin as it continues to wage war on neighbouring Ukraine.

Everton hope to end their slide towards the relegation trap door when they welcome Wolves to Goodison; Leeds United entertain Norwich City, Watford travel to Southampton, West Ham clash with Aston Villa and Arsenal lock horns with Leicester City in the late match.

Manchester City are in action on Monday when they travel south to face Crystal Palace.

