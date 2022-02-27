Everton vs Man City player ratings: Pickford 8, Richarlison 6; Foden 7, Rodri 6

Everton manager Frank Lampard blasted VAR official Chris Kavanagh as “incompetent at best” and a “professional who cannot do his job right” after his side were denied a late penalty in the 1-0 defeat against Manchester City.

Phil Foden’s 82nd-minute goal was shortly followed by the ball striking the arm of midfielder Rodri.

Referee Paul Tierney had not given a decision on the pitch and VAR official Kavanagh ruled there was no reason to change that.

The fury of the home fans was matched by that of coach Ashley Cole, who was shown a yellow card for his protestations to Tierney after the final whistle.

“There is no doubt, there is no probably to it,” said Lampard on whether his side should have been awarded a spot-kick.

“The decision is incredible, incredible, and that loses us the opportunity to get what we deserved.

“That’s a VAR call. That’s Chris Kavanagh, I spoke to the referee and they know it is a penalty, the question is that is it offside and it wasn’t. That’s the reason we have VAR.

“It wouldn’t have needed more than five seconds to know it was a penalty. He [Kavanagh] should have either told the referee to give it or told him to go look at it.

“We’ve lost a point because of a professional who cannot do his job right.”

Lampard’s comments will almost inevitably attract the attention of the English Football Association, who take a dim view of managers criticising the integrity of officials.

Pep Guardiola said he had not seen replays of the incident but believed the right decision had been made.

“When VAR reviews things anything can happen but I think the referee gave offside for the pass from Dele Ali to Richarlison, that is what I figured out in that moment,” said the City boss.

Victory took City six points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table having played a game more.

Liverpool are not in Premier League action this weekend as they contest the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Defeat leaves Everton on 22 points, just one place and one point above relegation.