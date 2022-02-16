Manchester United v Brighton player ratings: De Gea 8, Ronaldo 8; Dunk 5, Maupay 6

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were both on target as Manchester United defeated Brighton 2-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, when Brighton will feel they should have gone into the break ahead, the match turned on its head at the start of the second period.

First, Ronaldo cracked home a stunning opening goal in the 51st minute after Yves Bissouma had been caught in possession by Scott McTominay. It was the Portuguese veteran's ninth Premier League goal of the season but his first in six matches.

Then, minutes later, Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk was sent off after VAR sent referee Peter Bankes to review the defender's foul on Anthony Elanga.

Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes both missed chances to put the game to bed — the former could have finished with a hat-trick — while Jakub Moder's spectacular long-distance effort from the corner of the penalty area bounced back off the bar with David de Gea beaten.

Former United player Danny Welbeck also missed a chance to level for the Seagulls before Fernandes scored with virtually the final kick of the game.

