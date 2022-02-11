Premier League predictions: Southampton stun Manchester United, Tottenham tame Wolves

We pick out the winners and losers from this weekend's English top-flight fixtures

Gareth Cox
Feb 11, 2022
The groundstaff have barely had time to flatten the divots on some pitches and yet here we straight back into Premier League action.

After the latest round of midweek games, some teams had had little over two days rest before this weekend's fixture list as the top-flight's winter break quickly fades into memory.

Saturday kicks-off with Manchester United against Southampton at Old Trafford, followed by the Brentford v Crystal Palace London derby, Everton's clash with Leeds United on Merseyside and Watford at home to Brighton. Norwich City versus Manchester City brings the day's proceedings to a close.

Sunday starts with Burnley versus Liverpool at Turf Moor, Newcastle United's home game with Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur against Wolves in London and finally Leicester City entertaining West Ham United at the King Power Stadium.

You can see out predictions for the latest round of matches in the gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

