Kepa's heroics save the day as Chelsea avoid FA Cup scare against Plymouth

Chelsea managed to avoid an FA Cup fourth-round scare on Saturday after recovering from a goal down and then needing extra time and a penalty save to beat League One Plymouth Argyle 2-1 with goals from Spaniards Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Kepa Arrizabalaga's penalty heroics helped Chelsea avoid a shoot-out. The Spain goalkeeper guessed correctly and then smothered Ryan Hardie's last-gasp spot-kick, after the Plymouth striker had been felled by Malang Sarr.

Marcos Alonso thought he had settled the tie with a neat finish in extra-time, only for League One Argyle to battle back and force one more opening.

Kepa kept his cool to conjure a fine save however, on a day where Chelsea markedly missed Thomas Tuchel after the Blues manager tested positive for Covid-19.

Plymouth shocked the Premier League side when defender Macaulay Gillesphey nodded the ball home from a free kick in the eighth minute, sparking wild celebration from the travelling fans.

Chelsea manager Tuchel missed the game and would not have been pleased as his expensively assembled squad looked rusty and heavy-footed after a fortnight's break.

Chelsea hit the woodwork three times in the first half, twice through Mateo Kovacic and again through Callum Hudson-Odoi but Plymouth's defence kept the European champions at bay until the 41st minute.

Captain Azpilicueta scored with a neat backheel from a low Mason Mount cross. Plymouth thwarted Chelsea attacks in the second half and extra time. Inspired goalkeeping from Mike Cooper kept the hosts out until the 16th minute of extra time.

Alonso broke the deadlock when he got on the end of a pass from Kai Havertz and swept the ball in and with five minutes to go Arrizabalaga saved a penalty from Hardie.

The main concern for Tuchel now will be recovering in time so that he can join Chelsea for their Club World Cup campaign in Abu Dhabi next week. Chelsea are due to fly out to the UAE on Saturday night. Tuchel will not be on that flight, but hopes to join the Blues in due course. Chelsea will face either Al Hilal or Al Jazira in the Club World Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, West Ham United overcame non-league side Kidderminster Harriers 2-1 thanks to last-gasp goals in normal and extra time.

Defender Alex Penny put Kidderminster, who are third in the National League North - the sixth tier of English football - ahead in the 19th minute in front of a packed crowd at the 6,000-capacity Aggborough Stadium.

Substitute Declan Rice spared West Ham a first-ever defeat by non-league opposition by equalising in the 91st minute, smashing the ball into the roof.

The match looked set to be decided on a penalty shootout after a largely uneventful extra period but Jarrod Bowen bundled the ball home in the 120th minute to send West Ham into the fifth round.