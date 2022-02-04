Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool 'obviously still interested' in Fulham's Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the club is still interested in Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho after signing Porto forward Luis Diaz, with an eye on building "a team for now and tomorrow".

Read more Liverpool ride their luck against Palace to close gap on Man City

Liverpool signed Diaz, 25, for an initial fee of £37.5 million ($51m) on Sunday but ran out of time to complete a deadline-day deal for Carvalho.

Klopp said the club would be "crazy" not to pursue the highly rated teenager, who is out of contract at the Championship leaders at end of the season.

"Our strategy is to sign the right players at the right moment," the Liverpool boss was quoted as saying by AFP. "We recognise issues like a position or contracts.

"We are long together with this team, it's a fantastic team, one of the most successful in the history of this club but we will never miss having a look ahead and that's exactly what we are doing.

"We are Liverpool so we cannot only work with talents and say: 'Let's have a look in two or three years and they will be ready'. There must always be a mix-up."

Carvalho, 19, is seen as a player for the future. His performances for Fulham, where he has seven goals and four assists in 18 league matches, have understandably attracted attention of other clubs.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the pro-am ahead of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Getty

"We are obviously still interested," said Klopp. "It would be crazy if we were not, but it is just at the moment not in our hands.

"It was late before the transfer window closed and it didn't work out but we will see what happens."

Colombia international Diaz has not yet trained with his new team-mates as he is in Paris awaiting a visa.

That will make it difficult for Klopp to throw him straight into the squad for Sunday's FA Cup visit of Cardiff and, like all his new signings, the manager has requested patience.

"Let me say it like this: if he would now come here onto the football pitch and immediately be at his absolute best and playing better than all the others that would be really strange because we've worked together for a while," he said.

"It needs time, of course, that he adapts to it but that doesn't mean I speak about four of five months.

"I didn't even see him yet, he's not even at the training ground so we should wait a bit.

"We are really excited about the signing, it's a really good sign that we work on all fronts to improve this team.

"How it always is in football, we have to be successful now and in the future so he can help with both and that's a really good thing."