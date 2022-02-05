Thomas Tuchel to miss Chelsea's flight to Abu Dhabi after testing positive for Covid-19

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be in his team's dugout for the FA Cup fourth-round clash against Plymouth at Stamford Bridge.

The bigger concern for the German now will be recovering in time so that he can join Chelsea for their Club World Cup campaign in Abu Dhabi next week. Chelsea are due to fly out to the UAE on Saturday night.

Tuchel will not be on that flight, but hopes to join the Blues in due course. Chelsea will face either Al Hilal and Al Jazira in the Club World Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

"Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19," Chelsea said in a statement.

"The Chelsea head coach will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week. The team fly out for the Club World Cup following this afternoon's FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle."

Tuchel earlier said Chelsea have a fit squad for Saturday's match, apart from midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and full backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell who are injured.

Forward Christian Pulisic and centre back Thiago Silva did not train after returning from international duty.

Chelsea were unable to bring in wing-back cover in the January window after Chilwell's season-ending knee injury and James' continued hamstring trouble.

Brazilian full-back Kenedy is back with the Blues with a chance to impress after they were unable to bring Emerson Palmieri back from loan on Lyon.