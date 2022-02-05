Al Ahly train in Abu Dhabi ahead of Fifa Club World Cup clash with Monterrey - in pictures

Al Ahly get their Fifa Club World Cup campaign under way on Saturday evening when the African champions take on Concacaf Champions League holders Monterrey in Abu Dhabi.

The Egyptian giants booked their place in the tournament by winning their 10th CAF Champions League title with a 3-0 win over South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs in the final last July.

Al Ahly are set for a seventh Club World Cup appearance, a record for an African club, while Monterrey lead the way for Concacaf representatives with their fifth campaign.

Pitso Mosimane's side will be aiming to improve further on last year's impressive showing when Al Ahly claimed the bronze medal after defeating South American champions Palmeiras on penalties in the third place playoff.

A rematch with Palmeiras awaits Al Ahly in the semi-final if they can get past Monterrey on Saturday, and the squad prepared for the match against the Mexican side by training at Al Nahyan Stadium.

However, Mosimane was conspicuous by his absence as the Ahly coach is currently isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 shortly after arriving in Abu Dhabi.

