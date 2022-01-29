Ibrahimovic, Vlahovic, Abraham: Serie A 2021/22 top scorers and most assists - in pictures

Like leagues across Europe, Serie A takes a break this week.

Reigning champions Inter Milan are currently leading the way again on 53 points from 22 games, four points clear of Napoli and AC Milan who have both played a game more. Jose Mourinho's Roma are sixth, five points shy of the top four.

At the bottom, Salernitana prop up the rest after taking just 10 points from their 22 games. They sit three points behind second-bottom Genoa and seven shy of Cagliari in 18th.

Last season's top scorer was Cristiano Ronaldo, who hit 29 goals for Juventus before making a surprise return to the Premier League with Manchester United.

Five goals behind the Portuguese veteran was Inter's Romelu Lukaku, who has also since moved on to Chelsea. Luis Muriel was third after his 22 goals for Atlanta.

In the assist chart, Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovskiy led the way with 11, one ahead of his teammate Duvan Zapata, Rodrigo de Paul at Udinese, Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Napoli's Piotr Zielinski.

